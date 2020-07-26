Three Suspected Car Robbers Arrested in the Albertine

In short
The suspects have been identified as Allan Kihumuro 21, a resident of Kiryatete a Hoima town suburb, Moses Tugume 25, a resident of Kamusunsi village in Kizirafumbi sub county Kikuube district and Musa Mwanika 30, a resident of Kisiita village in Kakumiro district.
Three Suspected Car Robbers Arrested in the Albertine26 Jul 2020, 16:40 Comments 193 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Flying Suad Motor vehicles Robbers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.