Three Suspected Car Robbers Arrested in the Albertine

26 Jul 2020, 16:40 Comments 193 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
The arrested Car Robbers at the Albertine Regional Police Headquarters.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
The suspects have been identified as Allan Kihumuro 21, a resident of Kiryatete a Hoima town suburb, Moses Tugume 25, a resident of Kamusunsi village in Kizirafumbi sub county Kikuube district and Musa Mwanika 30, a resident of Kisiita village in Kakumiro district.

 

