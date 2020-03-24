Three Suspected Covid-19 Cases Isolated in Maracha

In short
The case includes; two people who recently returned from Kenya, and have recently returned to Kijomoro Sub County in Maracha district, in the West Nile part of Uganda. The third suspected case is a resident of Oluffe Sub County.
Three Suspected Covid-19 Cases Isolated in Maracha24 Mar 2020, 12:34 Comments 227 Views Maracha, Uganda Health Security Local government Report
