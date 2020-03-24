Candia Stephen
12:44

Three Suspected Covid-19 Cases Isolated in Maracha

24 Mar 2020, 12:34 Comments 227 Views Maracha, Uganda Health Security Local government Report
Map of Maracha District and part of Terego County with Sub Counties.

Map of Maracha District and part of Terego County with Sub Counties.

In short
The case includes; two people who recently returned from Kenya, and have recently returned to Kijomoro Sub County in Maracha district, in the West Nile part of Uganda. The third suspected case is a resident of Oluffe Sub County.

 

Tagged with: 3 corona suspects isolated in Maracha

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.