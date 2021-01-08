Mugisha James
19:29

Three Suspected Gangsters Arrested in Kisenyi.

8 Jan 2021, 19:21 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime 2021 Elections Updates
the suspects on handcuffs

the suspects on handcuffs

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire identified suspects as Katerega Muhammad, Ogutu Bernard and Ngubiri Charles who are allegedly members of the commonly known criminal gang groups of Kifesi and Bigali that has been terrorizing Kampala over the years.

 

Tagged with: Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire ,Ngubiri Charles ,Katerega Muhammad,Ogutu Bernard and Ngubiri Charles
Mentioned: Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owesigire

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.