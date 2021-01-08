In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire identified suspects as Katerega Muhammad, Ogutu Bernard and Ngubiri Charles who are allegedly members of the commonly known criminal gang groups of Kifesi and Bigali that has been terrorizing Kampala over the years.
Three Suspected Gangsters Arrested in Kisenyi.8 Jan 2021, 19:21 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire ,Ngubiri Charles ,Katerega Muhammad,Ogutu Bernard and Ngubiri Charles
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.