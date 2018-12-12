Three Suspected Motorcycle Robbers Arrested

The three suspects paraded together with the stolen motorcycle recovered from Kahunde's home Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Preliminary findings indicate that the suspects are behind the murder of a bodaboda rider identified as Wallace Makumbi who was attacked and stabbed to death on November 30, 2018, in Bweyogerere. The attackers took Makumbis motorcycle a Bajaj Boxer registration number UEN 922L.