Three Suspected Motorcycle Robbers Arrested

Preliminary findings indicate that the suspects are behind the murder of a bodaboda rider identified as Wallace Makumbi who was attacked and stabbed to death on November 30, 2018, in Bweyogerere. The attackers took Makumbis motorcycle a Bajaj Boxer registration number UEN 922L.
Three Suspected Motorcycle Robbers Arrested12 Dec 2018, 20:26 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
The three suspects paraded together with the stolen motorcycle recovered from Kahunde's home
In short
