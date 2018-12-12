Dear Jeanne
Three Suspected Motorcycle Robbers Arrested

12 Dec 2018, 20:26 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Preliminary findings indicate that the suspects are behind the murder of a bodaboda rider identified as Wallace Makumbi who was attacked and stabbed to death on November 30, 2018, in Bweyogerere. The attackers took Makumbis motorcycle a Bajaj Boxer registration number UEN 922L.

 

