Three Suspected Robbers Saved from Mob in Kakiri

15 Aug 2020, 08:07 Comments 130 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Report
The suspects while at Kakiri police station on Friday evening

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that the suspects hoodwinked several mobile money agents in the area, to believe that they were withdrawing money off their phones, and in the process of executing the transaction, they stole from the agents and disappeared.

 

