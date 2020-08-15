Three Suspected Robbers Saved from Mob in Kakiri

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that the suspects hoodwinked several mobile money agents in the area, to believe that they were withdrawing money off their phones, and in the process of executing the transaction, they stole from the agents and disappeared.
Three Suspected Robbers Saved from Mob in Kakiri15 Aug 2020, 08:07 Comments 130 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Mentioned: Kakiri Police Station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.