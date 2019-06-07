In short
The three; Samuel Kironde, Godfrey Ssemugga and Dan Kafeero, appeared before the Jinja Grade One Magistrates Court, alongside a businessman, Hakim Ssenyunja with whom they allegedly connived to leak 2018 Primary Leaving Examinations.
Three Teachers Charged for Leaking PLE Papers7 Jun 2019, 18:04 Comments 140 Views Jinja, Uganda Education Court Report
In short
Tagged with: SST UNEB accusation accused appear area board code conspiracy count court crime district exam jurisdiction magistrate person prison school teacher
Mentioned: Amon Mugezi Buyende Dan Kafeero Godfrey Ssemuga Hakim Ssenyunja Jinja Kampala Kamuli Kirinya PLE Samuel Kironde Science UNEB Uganda Wakiso code of conduct
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.