Three Teachers Charged for Leaking PLE Papers

7 Jun 2019, 18:04 Comments 140 Views Jinja, Uganda Education Court Report

The three; Samuel Kironde, Godfrey Ssemugga and Dan Kafeero, appeared before the Jinja Grade One Magistrates Court, alongside a businessman, Hakim Ssenyunja with whom they allegedly connived to leak 2018 Primary Leaving Examinations.

 

