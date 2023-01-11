Three Truck Drivers Arrested For Inciting Protest At Elegu Border

In short
Hundreds of cargo truck drivers rose up in arms on Monday protesting hiked taxes levied on vehicles and goods entering and exiting the country, extortion by South Sudan authorities, and insecurity along the Nimule-Juba Highway.
A truck driver leaves BLD parking space in Elegu Town Council on Tuesday after hours of staging protest by truckers over extortion and insecurity in South Sudan on Tuesday January 11 2023.
