Samuel Amanya
16:13

Three Ugandan Businessmen Held in Rwanda

23 Feb 2020, 16:10 Comments 187 Views Business and finance Updates
A bridge constructed on astream that separates Uganda and Rwanda in Kamwezi sub county,Rukiga district

In short
Rukiga District Vice Chairperson Jackson Muganiizi says that the victims were arrested from Kamwezi while crossing back into Uganda from Nyagatare district in Rwanda, where they had gone to visit their relatives. He adds that the three are now detained at Nyagatare district headquarters.

 

