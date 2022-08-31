Three UPDF Officers Remanded for Mismanagement of Hospital Drugs

In short
Those remanded are; Major Joel Mugabi Butaaho, Major Justus Mugenyi and Captain William Serumaga who are all residents of Rubongi Military Hospital and were attached to the hospital as Quartermaster, Administration officer and Political Commissariat respectively.
Three UPDF Officers Remanded for Mismanagement of Hospital Drugs31 Aug 2022, 20:11 Comments 102 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Major Joel Mugabi Butaaho, Major Justus Mugenyi and Captain William Serumaga Mismanagement of drugs Rubongi Military Hospital
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.