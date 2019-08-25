Three Waragi Dealers Arrested in Kotido

In short
Kotido District Council banned the sale of waragi in the district. In their council resolution of 2017, any waragi found on sale in the district should be impounded and confiscated immediately.
Three Waragi Dealers Arrested in Kotido25 Aug 2019, 19:29 Comments 229 Views Kotido, Uganda Business and finance Crime Updates
Olandason Wanyama
Policemen emptying Jericans full of waragi recently in Moroto. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.