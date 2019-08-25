Edward Eninu
Three Waragi Dealers Arrested in Kotido

25 Aug 2019, 19:29 Comments 229 Views Kotido, Uganda Business and finance Crime Updates
Policemen emptying Jericans full of waragi recently in Moroto. Olandason Wanyama

Policemen emptying Jericans full of waragi recently in Moroto.

In short
Kotido District Council banned the sale of waragi in the district. In their council resolution of 2017, any waragi found on sale in the district should be impounded and confiscated immediately.

 

