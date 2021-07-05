Mugisha James
Thugs Break into Chinese' House, Rob UGX 200M in Makindye

5 Jul 2021, 15:33 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
CID Spokesperson, ASP Charles Twine

Charles Twine, the Criminal Investigations Directorate -CID spokesperson said the thugs broke into the house located in Kisingiri zone of Makindye in Wakiso district at around midnight, tied the victims with ropes before fleeing with the money.

 

