Thugs Break into Chinese' House, Rob UGX 200M in Makindye

In short
Charles Twine, the Criminal Investigations Directorate -CID spokesperson said the thugs broke into the house located in Kisingiri zone of Makindye in Wakiso district at around midnight, tied the victims with ropes before fleeing with the money.
Thugs Break into Chinese' House, Rob UGX 200M in Makindye5 Jul 2021, 15:33 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: (CID) spokesperson ASP Charles Twine
Mentioned: Makindye Ssaabagabo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.