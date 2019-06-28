In short
The Hoima Municipal offices are next to the office of the Resident district commissioner-RDC and District Internal Security Officer-DISO. Daniel Kaseregenye, the deputy town clerk Hoima Municipality, says the municipal workers were away for lunch when the robbery took place.
Thugs Break into Hoima Municipal Offices28 Jun 2019, 07:28 Comments 117 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
