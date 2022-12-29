Thugs Break into Hoima Resident State Attorney’s Office, Burn Case Files

In short
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police spokesperson, says that the thugs gained entrance into the offices through the behind part of the building after cutting the chain link.
Thugs Break into Hoima Resident State Attorney’s Office, Burn Case Files29 Dec 2022, 14:28 Comments 238 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
The office of the Hoima Resident state Attorney.Thugs broke into the office and set fire on several case files.
In short
Tagged with: Resident state attorney Thugs case files
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.