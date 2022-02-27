Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Thugs Break into Lwengo NGO Offices

27 Feb 2022, 12:37 Comments 176 Views Kiwangala, Uganda Crime Human rights Media Report

The stolen files contain grievance statements from persons affected by the East African Crude Oil Pipeline-EACOP project; which were being prepared to be taken to court. He adds that prior to the burglary, he had received threats through anonymous callers cautioning him against his activism.

 

