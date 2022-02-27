Thugs Break into Lwengo NGO Offices

In short
The stolen files contain grievance statements from persons affected by the East African Crude Oil Pipeline-EACOP project; which were being prepared to be taken to court. He adds that prior to the burglary, he had received threats through anonymous callers cautioning him against his activism.
Thugs Break into Lwengo NGO Offices27 Feb 2022, 12:37 Comments 176 Views Kiwangala, Uganda Crime Human rights Media Report
Tagged with: Community Transformation Foundation Network Kayinga Muddu Yisito NGO Offices Broken into
