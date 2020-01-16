Okello Emmanuel
Thugs Break into Pride Micro Finance Bank in Kiryandongo

The thugs stole three computers plus unspecified amount of money. The thugs who gained entrance into the bank on Wednesday night through the behind door also destroyed closed circuit Television Camera-CCTV Camera.

 

