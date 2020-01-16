Thugs Break into Pride Micro Finance Bank in Kiryandongo

In short
The thugs stole three computers plus unspecified amount of money. The thugs who gained entrance into the bank on Wednesday night through the behind door also destroyed closed circuit Television Camera-CCTV Camera.
Thugs Break into Pride Micro Finance Bank in Kiryandongo16 Jan 2020, 15:15 Comments 171 Views Kiryandongo, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Thugs pride microfinance security guards
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.