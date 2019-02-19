Machette Wielding Thugs Hack Two in Hoima

In short
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, says the thugs found Asiimwe in his house preparing dinner when they hacked him several times killing him instantly in the presence of his son.
Machette Wielding Thugs Hack Two in Hoima19 Feb 2019, 07:55 Comments 298 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Analysis
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.