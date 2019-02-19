Emmanuel Okello
Machette Wielding Thugs Hack Two in Hoima

19 Feb 2019, 07:55 Comments 298 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Analysis
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, says the thugs found Asiimwe in his house preparing dinner when they hacked him several times killing him instantly in the presence of his son.

 

