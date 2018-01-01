Edward Bindhe
Thugs Kill 5, Injure 12 in Bukomansimbi & Lwengo Districts

1 Jan 2018 Bukomansimbi, Uganda
Mourners gather at the home of Denis Sebugwawo, aretired police officer who was among the five people killed last night. Edward Bindhe

In short
Five People including a retired police officer have been killed and 12 others admitted at Masaka regional referral Hospital after being attacked and hacked by unknown thugs in Lwengo and Bukomansimbi districts.

 

