Thugs Kill 5, Injure 12 in Bukomansimbi & Lwengo Districts

In short
Five People including a retired police officer have been killed and 12 others admitted at Masaka regional referral Hospital after being attacked and hacked by unknown thugs in Lwengo and Bukomansimbi districts.
Thugs Kill 5, Injure 12 in Bukomansimbi & Lwengo Districts1 Jan 2018, 14:08 Comments 230 Views Bukomansimbi, Uganda Crime Report
Mourners gather at the home of Denis Sebugwawo, aretired police officer who was among the five people killed last night. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.