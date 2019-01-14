Thugs Rob Gun From Private Security Guard in Hoima

In short
Speaking to Uganda Radio Network from his sick bed on Monday afternoon, Musani says two unidentified men with masks on their heads hacked him before taking off with his Semi-Automatic Rifle registration number 28482.
Thugs Rob Gun From Private Security Guard in Hoima14 Jan 2019, 14:28 Comments 65 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Analysis
The injured security Guard speaking to URN while on his Hospital Bed at EDPA Medical Center in Hoima Town. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.