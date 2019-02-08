In short
The thugs attacked Harriet Kabagenyis home located in Bujwahya cell Kahoora division Hoima Municipality at 11:30 pm and robbed her of unspecified amount of money and other personal belongings.
Thugs Rob Hoima Stanbic Bank Staff
Julius Hakiza,the Albertine Region police spokesperson commenting about the robbery. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
