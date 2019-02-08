Emmanuel Okello
Thugs Rob Hoima Stanbic Bank Staff

8 Feb 2019, 11:59 Comments 170 Views Crime Analysis
Julius Hakiza,the Albertine Region police spokesperson commenting about the robbery. Okello Emmanuel

The thugs attacked Harriet Kabagenyis home located in Bujwahya cell Kahoora division Hoima Municipality at 11:30 pm and robbed her of unspecified amount of money and other personal belongings.

 

