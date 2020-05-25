Kato Joseph
Thugs Rob UGX 300 Million in Kampala

25 May 2020, 20:26 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
At around 12pm the trio left Stanbic Bank Nakivubo Branch with a balance of 300 million Shillings which was carried by Ahmed Hassan. But they were attacked by thugs who were wearing surgical masks, as they returned to the parking yard at Equatorial mall.

 

