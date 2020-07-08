In short
Gilbert Kadilo, the NIRA Spokesperson, says the thugs broke into the offices in Kasoma zone in Luweero town on Tuesday night. He says the Authority has reported the matter to Luweero Central Police Station for investigations.
Thugs Steal Computers, Cameras From NIRA Offices
8 Jul 2020
Luweero, Uganda
