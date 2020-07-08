Brian Luwaga
Thugs Steal Computers, Cameras From NIRA Offices Top story

8 Jul 2020, 17:39 Comments 145 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Analysis
NIRA offices at Kasoma zone in Luweero town where eight cameras and laptops were stolen

In short
Gilbert Kadilo, the NIRA Spokesperson, says the thugs broke into the offices in Kasoma zone in Luweero town on Tuesday night. He says the Authority has reported the matter to Luweero Central Police Station for investigations.

 

