Thugs Vandalize Kalungu Mosque

In short
According to Sserunkuma, the late Damulira who was also the village chairperson gave the Muslim community 15 acres of land to construct a mosque, school and hospital. He however, says the family members started reclaiming the land, which has fueled tension in the area.
Thugs Vandalize Kalungu Mosque19 Aug 2020
