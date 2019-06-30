In short
Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that three guards attached to Tiger Security Group turned against their colleague to put employees at gunpoint before taking off with 13 million Shillings. The guards are identified as Edward Turinawe and another only identified as Belson.
Security Guard Arrested After Agent Bank Robbery in Nansana30 Jun 2019
