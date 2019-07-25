Ronald Odongo
11:33

Timber Dealers, Street vendors Face fresh Eviction from Lira town Centre

25 Jul 2019, 11:32 Comments 102 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Local government Misc Updates
President Yoweri Museveni recently during the launch of USMID roads (Obote Avenue)

President Yoweri Museveni recently during the launch of USMID roads (Obote Avenue)

In short
They have continued operating along Bala, Kwania roads and Jinja Camp, Uhuru Barr and some corridors within the Central Business district of Lira town.



Many street vendors have also remained visibly operating along busy streets Kitgum stage, areas around Lira Main market Noteber road at the corner of Amulam complex and Obote Avenue.

 

Tagged with: Lira municipality Timber dealers

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.