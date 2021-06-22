Gabriel Mukisa
20:01

Timber Grinder Strangles Carpenter to Death

22 Jun 2021, 19:58 Comments 106 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Lifestyle Updates
Police puts the body in the car as residents watch

Police puts the body in the car as residents watch

In short
Yokana Barasa, a worker at the carpentry workshop says that they had gone for breakfast and left their colleague using a timber grinder machine to clean the timbers meant to make a coffin, unfortunatly when they came back, they found him fallen down only to check they saw the clothe he was using as a protective gear on his head rolled tightly on the neck and the machine was on the chest.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.