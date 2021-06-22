Timber Grinder Strangles Carpenter to Death

In short
Yokana Barasa, a worker at the carpentry workshop says that they had gone for breakfast and left their colleague using a timber grinder machine to clean the timbers meant to make a coffin, unfortunatly when they came back, they found him fallen down only to check they saw the clothe he was using as a protective gear on his head rolled tightly on the neck and the machine was on the chest.
Timber Grinder Strangles Carpenter to Death22 Jun 2021, 19:58 Comments 106 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Lifestyle Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.