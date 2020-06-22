Time to Join Civil Service- Former Deputy Lord Mayor

The lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago shows off a huge piece of meat shortly after the swearing in of his deputy, Doreen Nyanjura

In short

The City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago who had earlier on asked Kanyike to reject the nomination wished her success at her new job. Fellow councilors congratulated Kanyike upon her nomination and thanked her for her service as Deputy Lord Mayor since 2016.