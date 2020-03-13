Tini Petro, Kyenjojo-Hoima Road Construction Firm Asked to Settle Dispute Outside Court

Isingoma (Right) with one of the Tini Petro Directors, Patrick Akugizibwe at Fort Portal High Court after the ruling.

In short

In September last year, Tini Petro Uganda signed a contract to supply fuel to the Chinese-owned Shengli Engineering company which is constructing the 100-kilometre Kyenjojo-Kabwoya road in Hoima district. According to the contract, Shengli was supposed to pay for the fuel on a monthly basis.