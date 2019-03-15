Tiperu Loses Bid to overturn Arua Municipality Poll Results

High Court Advocate and MP Wadri Kasiano's Lawyer Renato Kania speaking to URN at the Arua High Court Circuit after the Judgement on Friday.

In short

Tiperu lost the race to former Terego County MP Kassiano Wadri who was declared the winner with 6,421 votes against her 4,798 votes. But she challenged the outcome and petitioned the court to overturn the results.