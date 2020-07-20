In short
Tiperu, who contested for the same race on the National Resistance Movement –NRM ticket, had sought redress from the Court of Appeal after High Court Judge Anthony Ayub Ojok upheld the election results, which declared Wadri the winner of the hotly contested race. Wadri emerged winner with 6,421 votes against Tiperu’s 4,798 votes.
Tiperu Withdraws Election Appeal Against MP Kassiano Wadri
