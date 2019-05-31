In short
Addressing stakeholders during the commemoration of the World No Tobacco Day in Kampala on Thursday, the Health State Minister, Sarah Opendi, said government hands were tied in as far as implementing the tobacco law is concerned.
The health ministry blames slow implementation of the Tobacco Control Act on Interference from companies like British American Tobacco
