The Para athlete came last in heat three of the distance to miss out on advancing to the finals, she however posted a personal best of 13.17 seconds over the distance. Before the games her personal best time was 14.01 seconds.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Uganda's Oroma Eliminated from 100m31 Aug 2021, 08:29 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
