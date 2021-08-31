Fahad Muganga
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Uganda's Oroma Eliminated from 100m

Peace Oroma missed finals. Photo by Fahad Muganga

In short
The Para athlete came last in heat three of the distance to miss out on advancing to the finals, she however posted a personal best of 13.17 seconds over the distance. Before the games her personal best time was 14.01 seconds.

 

