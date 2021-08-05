In short
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni congratulated the Olympiad via his twitter handle. “I congratulate Peruth Chemutai upon winning gold in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and becoming the first Ugandan woman to do so. The country is extremely proud of you. Kongoi” Museveni briefly congratulated Chemutai.
Tokyo Olympics: Ugandans Celebrate Chemutai's gold medal win in Japan5 Aug 2021, 09:26 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: 3000m steeplechase Gold winner women Peruth Chemutai
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.