Edward Eninu
14:12

Toll Free Lines Used to Curb WFP Food Theft in Karamoja

19 Jun 2019, 14:08 Comments 128 Views Moroto, Uganda Education Health Lifestyle Analysis
Toll free line displayed at the stores in Kasimeri Primary School, Moroto district.

Toll free line displayed at the stores in Kasimeri Primary School, Moroto district.

In short
The development follows cases of mismanagement of food in schools, health facilities and community, specifically in Karamoja Sub Region, where WFP assistance reaches nearly a quarter of a million people. Reports indicate that quite often, aid food has ended up in the market where it is openly sold to willing buyers.

 

Tagged with: hunger situation in karamoja mismanagement of food aid in karamoja muhammed satti, wfp head in moroto
Mentioned: World Food Program (WFP) karamoja sub region

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.