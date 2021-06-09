Nebert Rugadya
Tondeka Bus Unveils Launch Plan, to Use Digital Ticketing

9 Jun 2021
Tondeka says, the buses will be locally manufactured by Kira Motor Corp

In short
If implemented perfectly, the project will introduce the automated bus fare system in Uganda, which the operators say, will reduce fraud and the unfair impromptu fare increments by taxis.

Maurice Mukiibi, the Communications and Marketing Manager Tondeka, says they hope the introduction of buses will encourage more people to leave their cars home and travel by bus, hence reducing congestion.

 

