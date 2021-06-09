Tondeka Bus Unveils Launch Plan, to Use Digital Ticketing

In short
If implemented perfectly, the project will introduce the automated bus fare system in Uganda, which the operators say, will reduce fraud and the unfair impromptu fare increments by taxis.
Maurice Mukiibi, the Communications and Marketing Manager Tondeka, says they hope the introduction of buses will encourage more people to leave their cars home and travel by bus, hence reducing congestion.
