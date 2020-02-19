Pamela Mawanda
Tooro, Ankole Worst Places for PWDs to Live-Report

According to the report, PWDs living in Tooro and Ankole sub-regions are believed to be cursed, lacy and unemployable. As such, they face stigma and discrimination Courtesy Photo

The study titled- 'Disability Rights in Uganda-A Community Perspective' was carried out by the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda-NUDIPU in collaboration with TRAC FM -an NGO that organizes public debates on policy and governance. The study aimed at finding out what people think of PWDs through radio talk shows.

 

