Tooro, Ankole Worst Places for PWDs to Live-Report

In short
The study titled- 'Disability Rights in Uganda-A Community Perspective' was carried out by the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda-NUDIPU in collaboration with TRAC FM -an NGO that organizes public debates on policy and governance. The study aimed at finding out what people think of PWDs through radio talk shows.
Tooro, Ankole Worst Places for PWDs to Live-Report19 Feb 2020, 16:47 Comments 151 Views Human rights Lifestyle Report
According to the report, PWDs living in Tooro and Ankole sub-regions are believed to be cursed, lacy and unemployable. As such, they face stigma and discrimination
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.