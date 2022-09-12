In short
According to Rev. Muhanga, the decision by the clan leaders to boycott the Empango celebrations come after they petitioned the King on September 4th protesting the manner in which Steven Kiyingi was appointed as Prime Minister of Tooro Kingdom, but have since received no response.
Tooro Clan Leaders Threaten to Boycott King Oyo's Coronation Anniversary
12 Sep 2022
