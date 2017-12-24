Emmanuel Kajubu
08:48

Tooro Creates Education Fund

24 Dec 2017, 08:48 Comments 177 Views Kabarole, Uganda Education Updates
Professor Edward Rugumayo launches the Tooro Education Fund Emmanuel Kajubu

Professor Edward Rugumayo launches the Tooro Education Fund Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to Rubombora, a scholarship selection committee led by Beatrice Kiraso, the former Deputy Secretary General of the East African Community will be established to vet applicants for the fund.

 

Tagged with: tooro peoples forum tooro elders forum professor edward rugumayo tooro education fund tooro kingdom

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.