In short
Michael Kasaija, the secretary-manager of Tooro Dairy Cooperative Society in Fort portal city, says that they requested the machine from the government in 2019 to enable them to improve their products through value addition and in turn improve the household income of farmers in the region.
Tooro Dairy Cooperative Society Receives UGX 1B UHT Machine Under OWC.6 Sep 2022, 19:25 Comments 112 Views Agriculture Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.