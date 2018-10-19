Lubulwa Henry
19:55

Tooro Foreign Minister Injured in Entebbe Expressway Accident

19 Oct 2018, 19:55 Comments 110 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Report

In short
His vehicle, a Toyota Double Cabin collided with a Prado Land cruiser while approaching Kitala on the outskirts of Katabi Town Council. He has been rushed to Nsambya Hospital for treatment.

 

