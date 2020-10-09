Tooro Gets Ultra-Modern Stadium, But With an Old Name

In short
But Rwabuhinga explains that in 2018, President Museveni lobbied the Chinese government to construct two stadia in Uganda: Akii-Bua in Lira and Buhinga in Tooro. He says the Chinese government accepted the request on condition that Buhinga will be a state-of-the-art stadium with capacity to accommodate 60,000 people.
Tooro Gets Ultra-Modern Stadium, But With an Old Name9 Oct 2020, 10:42 Comments 121 Views Kabarole, Uganda Sport Local government Report
Rwabuhinga (in yellow shirt) with other district officials in Kyembogo on Tuesday touring the land where the new Buhinga will be constructed.
