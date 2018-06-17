Tooro, Karamoja Provinces Out of FUFA Drum

Anthony Mwesigye, the commissioner of the match hands over a gift to Rajab Kajoba, from Karamoja Province who was voted the best player of the day.

In short

Tooro Province just needed a win to qualify for quarter finals in group D. However, the draw in Moroto has given West Nile, an opportunity to qualify in the same group even after losing to Ankole. West Nile was beaten 3:2 during the match with Ankole at Kyamate grounds in Ntungamo district today.