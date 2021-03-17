Tooro Kingdom Calls for Dialogue With Kabarole District over Land Dispute

In short
In a statement read to the journalists by Benjamin Kennedy Gusaliire the cabinet secretary at Mucwa Kingdom headquarters in Fort Portal , the cabinet also noted that banning the singing of the kingdom anthem was equivalent to overthrowing the king.
Tooro Kingdom Calls for Dialogue With Kabarole District over Land Dispute17 Mar 2021, 07:51 Comments 119 Views Kabarole, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.