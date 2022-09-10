Tooro Kingdom Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

At Karuziika, the main palace of Tooro Kingdom located in Fort Portal, flags fly at half-mast in memory of Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday.

In short

Omukama Oyo’s uncle, Prince Charles Kamurasi, the head of the Babiito Clan, or Omusuuga, says Tooro shared a special relationship with the departed British monarch from the time she visited the kingdom in 1954. Kamurasi, who was in primary three, remembers how his father, Omukama George Kamurasi Rukidi III, received Queen Elizabeth at Kikorongo just outside the national park in present-day Kasese District.