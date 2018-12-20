Tooro Kingdom Reclaims Kamwenge Land

In short
Addressing members of the Kingdom Parliament, the Orukurato on Wednesday in Kamwenge, Kingdom Council meeting, the Orukurato, Tooro Kingdom Lands Minister, Polly Kateeba, said that the government recently directed Kamwenge district to return the land.
King Oyo unveiling the new Rukurato Hall in Nyancwamba Sub-county. The building had been taken over by Kamwenge district local government and was being used as the head quarters of Nyancwamba Sub-county before they were relocated. Login to license this image from 1$.
