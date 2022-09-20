Tooro Kingdom Royal Tombs in Sorry State

In short
Arnold Kasoro, a resident of Kangoma cell in Kibiito town council told the Uganda Radio Network that a number of tourists from all over the world used to visit the Tomb of the late King Kaboyo I, who was buried in Kangoma village.
Tooro Kingdom Royal Tombs in Sorry State20 Sep 2022, 14:41 Comments 51 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Tourism Lifestyle Western Updates
Children Playing Football in the compound near the Tomb of olimi Kaboyo first King of Tooro in Bunyangabu district.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.