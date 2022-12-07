In short

Through their lawyers of Atuhaire & co. advocates, the petitioners are contesting the manner, in which King Oyo appointed Kiyingi as the kingdom's Prime Minister. They argue that the Orukurato, which sat on August 26 where the King appointed Kiyingi was illegally constituted as it lacked a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker because of Eng. Julius Mwirumubi who chaired the council sitting was never sworn in as the speaker of the Supreme Council.