Tooro Mourns Former Kingdom Speaker

In short
In 1964, he was elected the speaker of Tooro Kingdom Supreme Council, Orukurato, under the reign of Omukama Sir George David Matthew Kamurasi Rukidi III, a position he held up to 1967.
Tooro Mourns Former Kingdom Speaker12 Jan 2019, 13:56 Comments 167 Views Kabarole, Uganda Lifestyle Report
In short
Mentioned: godfrey mwesige nyakahuma joseph nyakahuma catherine nyakana democratic party upc virika cathedral tooro kingdom supreme council speaker late nyakahuma sylvester kyesereka nyakahuma
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.