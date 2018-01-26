Emmanuel Kajubu
08:03

Tooro Moves to Sue Government Over Assets

26 Jan 2018, 08:03 Comments 53 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Local government Updates

In short
Tungwakos comments came after King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV directed him to brief the members of the kingdom parliament about the progress on negotiations with the government.

 

Tagged with: tooro kingdom return of kingdom assests omukama oyo nyimba kabamba iguru rukidi iv bernard tungwako president museveni

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.