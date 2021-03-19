Tooro NUP Leaders Divided Over Kyagulanyi’s Call for Demonstrations

In short
Thomas Kakuru, one of the NUP coordinators in Tooro Sub-region, says the demonstration strategy will not achieve anything and is not worth his time.
Tooro NUP Leaders Divided Over Kyagulanyi’s Call for Demonstrations19 Mar 2021, 17:20 Comments 171 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Politics Updates
Kakuru says that NUP should now focus on 2026 general elections and not demonstrations that he thinks will not achieve anything for the party.
