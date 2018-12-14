In short
Professor Edward Rugumayo, the Chairperson of the Tooro Elders Forum says that major topics have been selected to be discussed during the two-day event. They are Education, Agriculture, leadership and governance, care for elderly persons in the community and presentation of a report about Tooro Entrepreneurship Symposium which was held last month.
Tooro Prepares for 3rd Annual Conference
